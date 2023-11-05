Gary Neville insists the referee made the right decision for Newcastle’s goal

Gary Neville has commented on Newcastle United’s goal against Arsenal after the Gunners lost their unbeaten record yesterday thanks to a controversial strike.

Mikel Arteta’s side has not had the best of luck with VAR decisions and that seems to have been the case last night with Newcastle appearing to be favoured in the game.

The technology failed to spot the ball going over the line before Newcastle United scored the only goal of the game, and it has been debated intensely since.

Arteta has insisted the goal should not have stood, and it is a disgrace that things like this happen in the best league in the world.

However, Neville believes the underfire referee made the right decision.

He tweeted:

“I thought the decision for the Newcastle goal was correct.

The ball out was inconclusive at best, definitely not a foul for me and if the VAR can’t evidence offside the onfield decision should stand.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neville is not a pundit that we should expect to say things in our favour, as he has hardly done this before.

The former Manchester United man has the right to own an opinion, but I suspect many Arsenal fans will not take him seriously.

