Gary Neville insists the referee made the right decision for Newcastle’s goal

Gary Neville has commented on Newcastle United’s goal against Arsenal after the Gunners lost their unbeaten record yesterday thanks to a controversial strike.
Mikel Arteta’s side has not had the best of luck with VAR decisions and that seems to have been the case last night with Newcastle appearing to be favoured in the game.
The technology failed to spot the ball going over the line before Newcastle United scored the only goal of the game, and it has been debated intensely since.
Arteta has insisted the goal should not have stood, and it is a disgrace that things like this happen in the best league in the world.
However, Neville believes the underfire referee made the right decision.
“I thought the decision for the Newcastle goal was correct.
The ball out was inconclusive at best, definitely not a foul for me and if the VAR can’t evidence offside the onfield decision should stand.”
Neville is not a pundit that we should expect to say things in our favour, as he has hardly done this before.
The former Manchester United man has the right to own an opinion, but I suspect many Arsenal fans will not take him seriously.
I agree with Gary since since he had placed a bet on Newcastle win together with the match day referee for the same game he made his kill though dirty means
Agree, that’s a refereeing error, cannot agree with a midfield worth 200MGBP, and weekly wage of 500k combined we could register 1 shot on target. That’s the talking point, don’t get fooled by Mikel’s moans and groans
I’d accept the decision if made by the ref, (but not be happy with it) as it was originally made, but when it goes to VAR to check 4, yes 4 incidents as part of the build up to the goal, ball out of play, offside, foul and finally handball, then it’s ridiculous. Refs have always made mistakes but when a team of people forensically spend 5+ minutes looking at multi angle views and still can’t confirm a problem, or not, then why bother? We were cheated by the VAR panel, even though the ref originally gave the goal, as whilst the ref missing these incidents is forgivable, a panel of so called experts using multi view technology and still missing at least the foul (when Gabriel was pushed) is unforgivable!
Shameful for Neville!! Take a picture of the VAR scanned ball and enlarge it to see that the ball was completely out.
Let’s see what the PGMOL people will say but it’s not only ridiculous but scandalous
We lost the game.
We will likely lose more games.
We had a decision go against us and likely more will go against us.
But we will win lots of games and have decisions go in our favour.
Gary Neville has no influence in anything to do with football.
Lets just get over it and this sense of injustice and move on.
It is getting a bit Woh is me! We would have quite easily accepted it if the boot was on the other foot and moved on.