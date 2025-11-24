Gary Neville Labels Arsenal Star as Arteta’s Own Roy Keane

Thanks to the brilliant business Arsenal conducted last summer, they now boast arguably the most complete team in the league.

In almost every position, Mikel Arteta has two capable options to call upon. This depth has allowed him to cope with injuries to key players like Martin Odegaard, Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

And while most of those players are now closing in on a return, Arteta has been warned that there is one man he must protect at all costs.

Rice Irreplaceable

Reflecting on Arsenal’s squad depth in his podcast, Gary Neville boldly claimed that while almost every Gunner is replaceable, Declan Rice is not. Echoing Allan Smith’s admission relayed by JA, he said, “The only player you would be worried about losing for a period of time would be Declan Rice because you cannot replace that.

“That is your Roy Keane, that is your Rodri, the player that holds you together. There is only one of them.

“They have got options if he was not there, but you would never be able to replace the ability of him to be powerful on set pieces, his running, his tackling, his impact on the game going forward.”

It is difficult to argue with Neville’s assessment.

The Complete Midfielder

Rice has been a revelation at the Emirates, with Jack Wilshere even labelling him the most complete midfielder in the league.

Complete in every aspect of the game, attacking, scoring, creativity, defending, passing and ground coverage, Arsenal have shown precisely how to spend £105 million wisely.

When fit, it is almost unthinkable to leave a player of his calibre on the bench. He is the kind of footballer fans tune in to watch.

The challenge for Arteta is how to shield Rice from injury, given that he is so clearly the first name on the team sheet.

One can only hope fortune favours Arsenal, that Rice avoids any major setback, and that he continues to drive them towards league glory.

Daniel O

