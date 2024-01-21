Gary Neville latest comments upset some Arsenal fans

Gary Neville has engaged in a dispute with some Arsenal fans after suggesting they might be hypocritical regarding Gabriel Magalhaes’ goal against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian defender’s header appeared to involve a foul on a Palace defender, reminiscent of Joelinton’s role in Anthony Gordon’s goal against Arsenal last year.

The match against Newcastle was contentious, with the ball seemingly crossing the line before Newcastle scored. Arsenal supporters vehemently protested, and Mikel Arteta faced charges for his comments on the matter.

After Arsenal scored a similar goal against Palace, Gary Neville posted on social media as reported by the Sun: “Arsenal fans think this is a foul then” with two laughing emojis.

Several Arsenal fans responded to his comments, prompting Neville to reply to one fan: “I don’t think it’s a foul like I didn’t at Newcastle.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have moved on from that Newcastle game, and it is baffling that Neville continues to talk about it.

The rules were applied in our favour just as they were applied against us, and we won the match.

We do not have to pay attention to Neville and his comments, we just need to focus on winning as many matches as possible.

