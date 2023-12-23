Gary Neville names Arsenal man who did well against Liverpool

Gary Neville expressed his belief that David Raya was outstanding against Liverpool this evening and is emerging victorious in the debate over who the best goalkeeper at Arsenal is.

The Spaniard, who joined the Gunners in the summer, has been under scrutiny for much of the first half of the season due to some shaky performances. Despite expectations, Raya claimed the number one shirt from Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale, known for his amiable personality, has made it a challenging task for Raya to convince fans that he is the right choice for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta, however, has voiced his confidence in Raya, asserting that the Spaniard is the best goalkeeper at the club. Raya’s performance against Liverpool likely added weight to Arteta’s endorsement.

Neville thought he did very well and said on Sky Sports:

“From an Arsenal point of view, they’ll be happy. It’s a step forward, getting a point here.

“The question marks over the goalkeeper will subside slightly, he had a really good game – particularly second half.

“The question remains up top, have they got a centre-forward who will take them to the title?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya was in fine form against Liverpool, like most of our players, and we are not surprised at Neville’s comments about his performances.

Hopefully, he will remain in fine shape for the rest of the season.

