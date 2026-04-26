Gary Neville names Arsenal player who has declined since the season started

For much of the first half of the season, Martin Zubimendi was in outstanding form for Arsenal, earning praise for helping the Gunners move on effectively after Thomas Partey departed from the Emirates. His early performances quickly convinced many that Arsenal had secured an excellent signing.
The Spaniard brought control, intelligence and composure to midfield, consistently keeping the team organised in possession. Even neutral observers admired the impact he made as Arsenal established itself among the strongest sides in the league.
Strong Start Followed by Recent Dip
Zubimendi also contributed important goals during a campaign in which Arsenal led the league standings for more than 200 days while progressing impressively in Europe. His reliability has been another major advantage, with his fitness record ensuring he has regularly been available for selection.
That consistency has allowed Arsenal to use him as their leading defensive midfielder throughout the season. His calm presence and tactical awareness have often been central to the side’s balance.
However, his recent form has drawn criticism, with performances falling below the standards he set earlier in the campaign. The timing has increased concern, as Arsenal enter the most important phase of the season and continue fighting for major honours.
There is a growing sense that fatigue may be affecting the midfielder, particularly after the demands of a long and intense season. Arsenal may now need greater support around him to restore his earlier influence.
Neville Shares Honest Assessment
Gary Neville has observed the decline in recent weeks as Arsenal struggle to secure the title despite spending much of the season at the top of the table.
Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said: “‘I thought at the start of the season that Zubimendi was a great signing.
“He’s been a good player for Arsenal, but right now I was expecting that this would be where Zubimendi would be the player.’”
Neville’s comments reflect the frustration surrounding Arsenal’s recent performances. While Zubimendi remains a talented and important figure, expectations are naturally higher during the decisive final stretch of the campaign.
The Gunners will hope he can rediscover the form that made such a strong impression earlier in the season. If he returns to his best level, Arsenal’s chances of finishing strongly could improve significantly.
With several crucial matches still to come, Zubimendi may yet have a major role to play in determining how Arsenal’s season is remembered.
He was slightly above average in the first half of the season. Declan Rice covered some of his weaknesses, but now Rice is leggy and can no longer cover him as he used to do. Plus, most teams have figured out that he is not good when pressed. Maybe he will come good next season but we should get an upgrade. Rice is doing double the work and its only worth it if the output of Zubimendi is great. No point in running Rice to the ground if the person he is supposed to help is not great at the job he is brought in to do.
Average player IMO
Another Arteta clone player ,sideways passer with no pace .
Apparently the whole of world football wanted him so we are lucky that when Arteta speaks to a player they only want to come here ….
He’s not been managed well in terms of minutes,hence the drop off. But he’s looked more like his old self in the last two games.
I also feel like the change in his role must have confused him a bit. In the first half of the season, his role was quite clear- he was the deeper of the two. Arteta changed it and Rice has been playing deeper in 2026.
Between the fatigue and the lack of clarity in his role, his confidence has taken a hit. Not bad for a first season though. He’s only going to get better.
He has had a drop off and Arteta is not helping his course either. It happens to players but I will never understand why Our coach signed Norgaard when he rarely uses him. This thing of keeping faith in players even when out of form will be Arteta’s undoing.
OT. Congratulations to our Arsenal ladies on the win over Lyon today. Still a lot to do in the away game, fingers crossed🤞 they go to consecutive champions League final.