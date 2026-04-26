Gary Neville names Arsenal player who has declined since the season started

For much of the first half of the season, Martin Zubimendi was in outstanding form for Arsenal, earning praise for helping the Gunners move on effectively after Thomas Partey departed from the Emirates. His early performances quickly convinced many that Arsenal had secured an excellent signing.

The Spaniard brought control, intelligence and composure to midfield, consistently keeping the team organised in possession. Even neutral observers admired the impact he made as Arsenal established itself among the strongest sides in the league.

Strong Start Followed by Recent Dip

Zubimendi also contributed important goals during a campaign in which Arsenal led the league standings for more than 200 days while progressing impressively in Europe. His reliability has been another major advantage, with his fitness record ensuring he has regularly been available for selection.

That consistency has allowed Arsenal to use him as their leading defensive midfielder throughout the season. His calm presence and tactical awareness have often been central to the side’s balance.

However, his recent form has drawn criticism, with performances falling below the standards he set earlier in the campaign. The timing has increased concern, as Arsenal enter the most important phase of the season and continue fighting for major honours.

There is a growing sense that fatigue may be affecting the midfielder, particularly after the demands of a long and intense season. Arsenal may now need greater support around him to restore his earlier influence.

Neville Shares Honest Assessment

Gary Neville has observed the decline in recent weeks as Arsenal struggle to secure the title despite spending much of the season at the top of the table.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said: “‘I thought at the start of the season that Zubimendi was a great signing.

“He’s been a good player for Arsenal, but right now I was expecting that this would be where Zubimendi would be the player.’”

Neville’s comments reflect the frustration surrounding Arsenal’s recent performances. While Zubimendi remains a talented and important figure, expectations are naturally higher during the decisive final stretch of the campaign.

The Gunners will hope he can rediscover the form that made such a strong impression earlier in the season. If he returns to his best level, Arsenal’s chances of finishing strongly could improve significantly.

With several crucial matches still to come, Zubimendi may yet have a major role to play in determining how Arsenal’s season is remembered.