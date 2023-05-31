Gary Neville names Martinelli and Saka in his Team Of The Season – “They’ve been “absolutely magical”

Arsenal finishing second isn’t satisfactory, but is it just the start of something beautiful, maybe years of dominance? But why would you think we can carry on dominating in the future and challenge Man City for the title?

For starters I believe that having seen Saka and Martinelli’s emerging into superstars this season, you can’t help but believe they will continue to rule the English football scene for many years to come now that Arsenal have got them signed up to stay with the club for many years to come.

The two haven’t been at their best in recent weeks, but they’ve really stepped up their game for the better part of this season. Gary Neville is so smitten by them that he had no choice but to select them in his team of the season snubbing Mohammed Salah, Harry Kane, and Marcus Rashford.

On why the two just had to be on his team of the season, he said on Sky Sports: “I think Saka and Martinelli, up until the last few weeks, have absolutely lit up this league.

“I think they’ve been spectacular; I think they’ve been electric. Some of the best play that I’ve seen all season has been from them two.

“I can’t forget that… look, I don’t like what I’ve seen from Arsenal in the last four or five weeks; I think it’s been really, really poor, let’s be clear — and those two players have suffered, and I thought they would suffer by not having the right experienced players around them. For 30 games, they were magical — absolutely magical. They were at a different level, I believe, than Rashford or Salah. They’ve lit my season up.”

While Martinelli made the left wing his own with 15 goals and 5 assists, Saka, with 13 goals and 11 assists, was irreplaceable on the right wing. If there’s been any complaint about Arsenal’s attack, it’s been about them lacking a focal No. 9.

Now the question is always going to be whether Saka and Martinelli can carry on this form into next season, but I have a feeling we will see them score even more goals each next season.

About our explosive wingers, what’s been noted is that come next season, Arteta should make sure that they are have got adequate cover, considering that we will be challenging for even more trophies next season, and not over-depend on them. While Trossard can act as Martinelli’s deputy for now, Arteta ought to get Saka a reliable backup, and in my opinion Mousa Diaby could be the perfect backup for the Gunners to challenge for every trophy next season.

Notably, Saka has just signed a new deal extending his stay at the Emirates, just like Martinelli did a few months ago, therefore promising us an exciting forward line for many years to come…..