Gary Neville names one horrible opponent Arsenal should worry about

Arsenal are enjoying an impressive run of form, and their recent victory against Fulham has strengthened their position in the race for the Premier League title. The Gunners have established themselves as one of the leading sides in the country and now hold a six-point advantage over Manchester City as they continue their pursuit of the title.

Confidence within the squad is high, with many believing Arsenal are well placed to maintain their lead until the end of the season. Comparisons between the remaining fixtures of both teams have led to suggestions that Manchester City face a more challenging run-in, increasing the likelihood of dropped points.

Title race dynamics and fixture challenges

Despite Arsenal’s favourable position, the closing stages of the campaign present several potential obstacles. While some fixtures may appear less demanding on paper, the context of each match can significantly influence the outcome.

Opponents battling for survival often present unique challenges, driven by urgency and determination. Arsenal must therefore remain focused and consistent, recognising that every fixture carries its own level of difficulty regardless of league position.

Neville highlights key concern

As reported by the Metro, Gary Neville identified one particular match that could prove problematic for Arsenal. He said, ‘I think the game Arsenal are most likely to drop points in is West Ham away.’

He added, ‘That’s the game they should fear most. It’s a horrible one because West Ham are fighting for their lives and need the points.’

West Ham’s situation near the bottom of the table means they are highly motivated, with every match carrying significant importance in their battle to remain in the Premier League. This urgency could make them especially difficult opponents.

Arsenal will need to approach such fixtures with caution and discipline if they are to maintain their advantage. Sustaining their current level of performance will be essential as they aim to secure the title and avoid any costly setbacks in the final weeks of the season.