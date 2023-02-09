Gary Neville names the player that has surprised him the most this season

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has admitted that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been the player that has surprised him the most this season.

The striker struggled to play before the World Cup as the Gunners relied on Gabriel Jesus as their main goalscorer.

However, the Brazilian was injured during the competition and has not played for the Gunners since then.

Several fans and pundits expected Arsenal to buy a new striker in January and doubted if Nketiah could step up in the place of the former Manchester City star.

The Englishman has done brilliantly and Neville admits he has been surprised by the striker.

When asked which player has surprised him the most this season, he said on The Overlap

“I’m going to go with Nketiah. I thought that when Jesus got injured it could be a problem, but I think he’s played really well for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah’s solid performances in the last few weeks have surprised most of us as he seeks to ensure we do not miss Jesus.

When the Brazilian returns from injury, he may have to settle for a place on the bench because Nketiah has earned the right to continue starting matches for us for now.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Highlights of Arsenal Women’s extra time win over Man City last night to reach the Conti Cup Final From DUBLIN ARSENAL