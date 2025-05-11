Gary Neville names two Arsenal stars who were excellent against Liverpool

Arsenal showed tremendous character in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, rallying from a two-goal deficit at half-time to secure a valuable point. The Gunners had gone into the match determined to make a statement, especially after their recent Champions League exit, and although the first half was disappointing, their second-half display was a marked improvement.

A Tale of Two Halves at Anfield

Liverpool started the match on the front foot, controlling possession and putting Arsenal under immediate pressure. Their early dominance was rewarded with two goals, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side with a mountain to climb. At that stage, it looked like another difficult afternoon for the visitors, with Liverpool capitalising on a lacklustre first-half showing from the Gunners.

However, the narrative changed completely after the interval. Whatever instructions Arteta gave his players during the break had the desired effect. Arsenal returned to the pitch with renewed energy and purpose. They scored twice in the second half, through Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino, who was later sent off, and showed clear intent to claim all three points. Despite being a man down, the Gunners maintained their composure and defended resolutely to see out the match.

Neville Praises Arsenal’s Second-Half Display

Gary Neville was among those impressed by Arsenal’s turnaround and highlighted the team’s resilience and improved intensity after the break. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said:

“A game of two halves. Liverpool were too relaxed, a little complacent in the second half and Arsenal were spiked by Mikel Arteta at half-time. It was a good response from them.

“In the end, a very, very good point for Arsenal. Martinelli was excellent in the second half, along with Trossard.”

The praise was well-earned, especially for Martinelli and Trossard, who were instrumental in the comeback. Both players injected pace and creativity into Arsenal’s attack, causing numerous problems for Liverpool’s defence.

While the final result may not have been ideal, it demonstrated Arsenal’s mental fortitude and determination to fight back against one of the strongest teams in the league. That said, their slow start remains a concern, and the team must ensure they begin matches with greater focus to avoid similar scenarios in future fixtures.

