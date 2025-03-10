Gary Neville names two basic things that Arsenal surprisingly cannot do

Gary Neville has identified two fundamental weaknesses in Arsenal’s style of play that he believes are holding the team back in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

The Gunners are now just weeks away from potentially losing the title to Liverpool following their 1-1 draw against Manchester United. That result has left them trailing the league leaders by 15 points, though they do have one game in hand. However, even if they secure victory in that fixture, they would still be 12 points behind with only a handful of matches remaining. Given their recent struggles, there is no guarantee that they will win their outstanding game, particularly after their difficulties in breaking down United’s defence.

Despite an emphatic 7-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League last week, Arsenal have lost their attacking edge in domestic competition. Their once-effective set-piece play, which had been a major weapon earlier in the season, has also diminished. Neville has highlighted these issues, pointing out that Arsenal are struggling in two crucial aspects of attacking play.

As quoted by The Daily Mail, Neville stated:

“Arsenal can’t counter-attack, and when they have the ball in possession in the final third, they can’t really innovate and play through.

“So, the three ways you score goals in games – set pieces they’ve been pretty good at, weren’t that great today but set pieces they’ve been doing well on – the other two areas that you mainly score goals from are when you are in possession dominating the game as a top team, or when you’re counter-attacking and can really go quickly.”

Arsenal’s inability to counter-attack effectively and their struggles to break down opposition defences in the final third have severely limited their attacking output. These deficiencies have contributed to their recent drop in form and explain why they are now struggling to stay in contention with Liverpool.

If the Gunners are to compete at the highest level and sustain a title challenge, they must address these tactical shortcomings. Improving their ability to transition quickly on the counter-attack and finding greater creativity in possession will be essential to ensuring they do not fall short again in future seasons.