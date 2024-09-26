Gary Neville names two players more important than Odegaard at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard’s absence from the Arsenal team has been significant, but the Gunners have coped remarkably well without him.

Arsenal is demonstrating that they do not rely on just one player to secure victories. Even in the match against Tottenham, where both Odegaard and Declan Rice were unavailable, Arsenal emerged victorious.

Over the weekend, they faced Manchester City without Odegaard and had a player sent off in the first half, yet they came close to winning the match.

This Arsenal squad has shown fantastic form, regardless of who is starting, and they have managed Odegaard’s absence better than many anticipated.

Gary Neville, however, seems to believe that Odegaard’s importance to the team is somewhat exaggerated and has identified two players he considers to be more crucial.

He said on Stick to Football Podcast: “If you were City… he (Odegaard) wouldn’t be the first player I would take out of Arsenal’s team. I would pick Rice or Saliba. I don’t know which one, but I would take Rice or Saliba out of the team before I picked Odegaard.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard, Rice and William Saliba are very important players to us and we need all of them to be fit for every match we play.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…