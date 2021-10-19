Gary Neville picks out two Arsenal players after Crystal Palace draw

Arsenal dropped two points at home to Crystal Palace last night, and Gary Neville has criticised both Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners rescued a point in the 95th minute after Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard both scored in the second-half to overturn Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early opener, with Lacazette coming off the bench to secure the draw at the death.

While you could argue that we were second best in most areas of the pitch throughout the 90 minutes, Gary Neville has picked out our defenders for specific criticism, claiming both should have done better to stop Palace’s goals.

“In this position, Ben White just drops off, drops off, drops off. You can’t drop off like that,” Neville said live on Sky Sports(via the Mirror).

“I think both centre-backs, Gabriel and Ben White, will look at those goals and think, ‘look, we’ve got to try and engage outside the box’.

“You’re better off going and giving a foul away and taking a booking outside the box than letting him come in and shoot like that. And that isn’t good defending.”

While it is easy to look at the last man, it was Thomas Partey who gave the ball away in our own half which needs looking at, while Lokonga played his part in giving the ball away before we were punished by the second, and it would be wrong to solely focus on just the defence, who no doubt should have done better also.

Did any of our players actually be proud of their performance yesterday?

Patrick