Gary Neville pinpoints how Arsenal star could help them win the title

Gary Neville believes moments like the double-save Aaron Ramsdale made in Arsenal’s game against Liverpool could win them the Premier League title.

The Gunners had a tough day at Anfield and one big reason they did not lose against Liverpool is the fine saves Ramsdale made in the game.

The Englishman has been a key figure in Arsenal’s title charge this season and showed again at Anfield why some fans believe he is England’s best goalkeeper.

In one passage of play, he made a double save and Neville believes those moments could prove vital in a title race.

He said via Star Sports:

“This is some save. The deflection, it makes it even more difficult for him.

“Who knows, that might win Arsenal the title, you never know.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been one of our finest players this term and is still very young, which means there are many more important seasons to come from him.

We hope he stays fit and focused as he continues to improve at the Emirates, which will benefit the club and himself.

In the remaining weeks of this season, we expect every Arsenal player to be in their best form and deliver top performances for the club regularly.

This is one way we can achieve our ultimate goal of winning the title.