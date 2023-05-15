Gary Neville pinpoints where Arsenal lost the title after their loss to Brighton

Gary Neville believes Arsenal’s draws against Southampton and West Ham were the results that ruined their title charge after their 3-0 loss to Brighton yesterday.

The Gunners have recovered from a terrible run to beat Chelsea and Newcastle, with fans hoping they would earn another hard-fought win against the Seagulls.

However, Roberto de Zerbi’s stubborn side embarrassed the Gunners with one of the surprising results of the weekend which has more or less ended Arsenal’s bid to win the Premier League.

Neville insists they have had a good season but pinpoints those two results as the games that ruined their chances of winning the title.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘Manchester City have gone on an incredible run, winning 11 on the bounce, but Arsenal have lost 12 points in the last seven games against teams that they shouldn’t have done.

‘Southampton and West Ham one just hurt them too much and today they’ve just been outplayed.

‘That’s it. The title is over Arsenal have had a very good season. An excellent season. It’s just been too much for them.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

On that run, when we dropped points in four games, we knew it would take a miracle to get back in the title race.

However, we did not expect Brighton to deal us such a heavy blow and the boys must take the blame for allowing that to happen to them.

