Gary Neville predicts the outcome of Arsenal’s game against Brentford

Gary Neville, pundit and former Man Utd footballer has made a prediction for Arsenal’s upcoming game against Brentford this weekend. Despite a recent loss that ended their unbeaten run, Arsenal remains near the top of the league table.

With Liverpool and Manchester City facing each other in the same round, a win for Arsenal could potentially propel them to the top of the league standings if the other match ends in a draw.

Neville has expressed his belief that Mikel Arteta’s team has the capabilities to secure a victory against Brentford in this crucial fixture. The Gunners will be eager to capitalise on this opportunity to climb to the top of the league and maintain their strong start to the season.

He said on the Stick to Football podcast: “Arsenal are winning that. 1-0 Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It feels good to see Neville make such a prediction, but that should not be our concern.

We have to train like we are playing the most important game of our lives and ensure we make the fixture difficult for the Bees.

They have had some impressive results against top clubs and we have to avoid falling into their traps in the game.

