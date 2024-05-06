Gary Neville predicts when the Premier League title could be decided

Gary Neville has predicted when the Premier League title will be won as Arsenal continues to challenge Manchester City for the crown.

This seems to be one of those campaigns in which the title race will go down to the wire, and it could be decided on the final day of the season.

Arsenal has two more matches to play, while City has three, including an outstanding fixture.

Both clubs have been in stunning form in recent weeks, with City set to return to the top if they win their outstanding game.

However, Arsenal will continue to compete, and Neville has revealed where the race could finally be decided.

He said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“I have that fear the title race could be over a week on Tuesday. I want the title race to go to the final day; my fear is it won’t if City win on Saturday against Fulham and United take points off Arsenal on the Sunday.

“Arsenal have already proven they are a different side than last season, but it just feels like an inevitability City will be perfect until the end.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It hasn’t been an easy few months for us, but we have remarkably continued to win as many games as possible.

The players know there is more work to do, and we back them to stay focused and get it done, regardless of the predictions flying around.

