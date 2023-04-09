Gary Neville reckons Arsenal should be grateful for a point against Liverpool

Gary Neville believes Arsenal were fortunate to end their game against Liverpool in a 2-2 draw and urges them to see the positives from the fixture.

The Gunners were at Anfield in one of the biggest matches of this weekend in European football and they knew Liverpool was tough opponents.

When Mikel Arteta’s men raced to a 2-0 lead, it seemed they would finally end their winless run whenever they visited the famous ground.

However, Liverpool ended the first half strongly and started the second very well, which helped them to curtail Arsenal.

The Gunners will feel lucky they did not lose the game, considering the number of chances Liverpool created in the entire match and Neville believes they should be thankful they got the point.

He said on Sky Sports:

“We’ve got six more weeks of this where it’s going to ebb and flow, flip and flop. I have to say, Arsenal were brilliant in the first half but Liverpool just kept on coming back.

“Your goalkeeper has to make big saves in a title run-in. He’s made two at the end that were world class. Konate… could he have gone with his foot, could he have gone with his head?

“Arsenal should think of it as a grateful point rather than two points dropped.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool is always a tough opponent and we truly should be happy we returned home with a point, a feat Manchester United and Manchester City could not achieve.

However, the boys must return to winning ways in our next game and the game against City is a fixture we must not lose.