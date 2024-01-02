Gary Neville refuses to change his title prediction about Arsenal

Gary Neville remains unfazed by Arsenal’s recent poor run of form and asserts that they are not yet out of the Premier League title race.

At the beginning of the season, the former Manchester United star predicted that Mikel Arteta’s side could be contenders to end their title drought this term. While Arsenal had a strong start to the season, recent struggles have seen them lose their last two league games in 2023.

Currently, Arsenal is five points behind league leaders Liverpool, and with Manchester City surpassing them in the table, some fans are sceptical about their title chances.

However, Neville maintains that Arsenal is still in the race and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I’m not going to change my prediction I don’t think you can sort of flip flop half way through a season.

‘They’re not completely out of it Arsenal.

‘I’ve been disappointed with them, they’ll be disappointed with themselves and the Arsenal fans will be disappointed with them over the past two or three weeks because they’ve missed an opportunity to put themselves in a great position.

‘Not where they would be in a position where you would say they’re going to win the league but that four, five six point gap with the games they have had in the last few weeks.

‘They’re just in a difficult patch but they can come back, they can win the league.’

We remain in the title race and there are so many more games to play, so no smart person will give up on us so soon.

