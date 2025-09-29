Gary Neville reiterates that Arsenal has the best squad in the league

Gary Neville has once again emphasised his belief that Arsenal possess the strongest squad in the Premier League, highlighting their depth in quality as the decisive factor in their comeback victory against Newcastle United yesterday.

The Gunners trailed until the 84th minute, but the introduction of Mikel Merino, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard from the bench proved crucial. All three had a significant impact as Arsenal turned the match around to secure a vital win at St James’ Park.

Neville’s assessment of Arsenal

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast following the game, Neville praised both the depth and the overall strength of Mikel Arteta’s side: “Mikel Arteta has got a brilliant squad. He’s got a brilliant squad, I think he’s got the best squad in the league and maybe the best team in the league and I say that quietly because Liverpool are excellent.”

Neville’s comments underline the importance of Arsenal’s summer recruitment, which has noticeably strengthened the options available to Arteta. The ability to bring on players of international calibre late in matches has given the Gunners an edge in fixtures where they may previously have faltered.

Arsenal’s resilience against Newcastle

Arsenal’s struggles in recent meetings with Newcastle had been well-documented, and for much of the contest, it appeared as though another setback was looming. However, the late goals turned the tide and enabled the Gunners to close the gap on Liverpool in the league table.

The result not only demonstrated Arsenal’s resilience but also provided further evidence of the depth within their squad. With a combination of established stars and impactful substitutes, Arteta now has a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level.

After a productive summer transfer window, Arsenal’s current squad is widely regarded as stronger than in recent years. Their comeback against Newcastle served as proof of that progress, with quality available across all areas of the pitch.

For Arsenal, the challenge now is to maintain that momentum and ensure their depth translates into consistency throughout the season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…