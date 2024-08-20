Gary Neville remains convinced that this could be Arsenal’s year in latest prediction

Gary Neville remains confident that this could be the year Arsenal finally overtakes Manchester City to become champions of England.

The Gunners have unsuccessfully challenged Pep Guardiola’s side in back-to-back seasons.

Despite significant improvement last year, it still wasn’t enough for them to claim the title in May.

To seriously compete for the championship this season, Arsenal will need to raise their game even further. However, Neville has been impressed by their progress in recent years and is convinced they will finally win the league this term.

While he acknowledges that City remains a formidable opponent, Neville believes Arsenal has now developed into a team capable of becoming champions.

‘They’re just getting better, they’re getting nearer, and I don’t know, I feel they’ll do it,’ the former Man United star said as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘I feel they’ll do it at a certain point. And look, you can never be 100 per cent because of what Pep Guardiola does. He wins all the time.

‘But I feel Arsenal getting so close, and they’re so consistent that this could be the year.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have evolved well in the last few seasons and it is not a surprise that Neville believes we can be champions in the summer.

However, we also need to work very hard to achieve this success in the next few months.

