Gary Neville reveals a way to frustrate Arsenal ahead of Man Utd match

Gary Neville believes stopping Arsenal from scoring an early goal could disrupt Mikel Arteta’s men as they prepare to face Manchester United this weekend.

The Gunners are having a very successful campaign which has surprised even some of their fans and their next match will be a crunch game against United.

Mikel Arteta’s men are now five points above Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Tottenham last night.

If the Londoners secure all three points against United, they will go eight points clear again but the Red Devils will not be easy to beat and Neville thinks he knows how to stop Arsenal from winning the fixture.

The former full-back said via The Sun:

“If you get through that first period of the game, what you’re going to face is what you’re going to face later on in the game.

“They had that problem against Newcastle, who defended really well against them. But Arsenal is in great form, massive favourites for the game with Casemiro out.

“United have got to hang in there for the first part of the game and they are dangerous on the counter-attack.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been fast starters for much of our fixtures this term, which is why Neville has made this observation.

However, we expect our players to rise to the occasion if they must wait until late in the game to get the goals and win the match.

  1. Basically the weasel is stating the obvious.That’s why they’ll have “ serial fouler” jock McTominay disrupting play every 2/3 mins with sly fouls to run down the clock.It will be up to the ref to see through it with early bookings.

    Reply

