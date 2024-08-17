Gary Neville reveals his title prediction and what he thinks Arsenal will achieve

Gary Neville has again picked Arsenal as his favourite team to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are one of the clubs looking to end this season as champions and are making progress year after year.

Mikel Arteta’s team has all it takes to get the job done, but Manchester City remains a formidable force.

The Citizens are chasing their fifth consecutive league crown, and they will be the team that can deny Arsenal a chance to be champions again this campaign.

Pundits have been predicting the teams they believe can win the championship and Neville is sticking with Arsenal.

The Gunners’ performances in the last few seasons have left a good impression on him, and he thinks they can win it.

He predicts on Sky Sports:

‘I went with Arsenal to win the Premier League last year and I’m sticking with them this season.

‘They are on an upward trajectory and they are getting better every single year.

‘Obviously, they are up against of the great sides this league has ever produced in Manchester City under Pep Guardiola so it is always going to be tough.

‘However, I feel like Arsenal have stability with the manager Mikel Arteta and they have stability in a team that is still improving.’

We have made much progress in recent seasons and many fans and neutrals will pick us to be champions.

However, we have to get the job done on the pitch and the harder we work, the better our chance of winning the title.

