Gary Neville says Arsenal are desperate and it is a bad thing

Gary Neville is probably the only man alive who does not believe Arsenal can win the Premier League at this stage of the season.
The Gunners have been fantastic in the English top flight and are clearly the club to beat in this season’s competition.
They now have a five-point lead at the top of the league standings after beating Everton last night and enjoy every win as they come.
Prior to the game against the Toffees and Leicester City, Mikel Arteta’s side also celebrated a victory against Aston Villa widely, which seems to bother Neville, who says it shows they are desperate.
He told the Overlap: ‘It’s too much emotion, too early for Arsenal.
‘To be that desperate and to celebrate that much with half the race still to go, it’s not a good thing.
‘After the Aston Villa game, I can understand how big of a moment it was, but that level of celebration was quite desperate, quite early.
‘There was a lot of celebrations at the end of the game. The emotions are something that’s a negative, it’s not a positive for me in a title race.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
The last man we expect to support us is Neville, so it is hardly a surprise that he continues to doubt what we can achieve as a team.
The former full-back loves only Manchester United and will hardly support any other club. But the good thing is that we do not need his support to achieve our goals and our boys don’t even pay attention to him.
Neville is a poor sport that no doubt have lost lots of sleep this season.
He seems to be one of those who has been terribly affected by the victories and the celebrations when Arsenal win, this must have been one of his worst football seasons.
Given the common sense which JA OPINION says, why on Earth does JA bother reporing that Neville hates Arsenal? It is hardly NEWS, I suggest!
Older Gooners such as I have known this for three decades at least.
And if any younger ones really do not know that too, then they cannot be much of a real fan, as Nevilles hate for Arsenal is widely known throughout football. As is ours for United too!
The only desperation is this fool with his weekly comments about Arsenal will fail this test, fail that test, why oh why do we need to read his pathetic comments on an Arsenal site, don’t give him the oxygen he craves so much. Arsenal is eleven points clear and for them to overtake us, we would have to lose four games in the next thirteen games, the man is a deluded fool, and I love the fact it is winding him and other Arsenal haters up so much.
I really cannot understand the constant need to have articles about Neville on here, as if we care what he says, but saying he hates Arsenal is a somewhat ridiculous assumption.
He can be on point but trying to put the spoilers on a win is lazy
Arsenal living rent free in this simpletons mind. He’s as bright as a 40w light bulb, dim would be an understatement.