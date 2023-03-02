Gary Neville says Arsenal are desperate and it is a bad thing

Gary Neville is probably the only man alive who does not believe Arsenal can win the Premier League at this stage of the season.

The Gunners have been fantastic in the English top flight and are clearly the club to beat in this season’s competition.

They now have a five-point lead at the top of the league standings after beating Everton last night and enjoy every win as they come.

Prior to the game against the Toffees and Leicester City, Mikel Arteta’s side also celebrated a victory against Aston Villa widely, which seems to bother Neville, who says it shows they are desperate.

He told the Overlap: ‘It’s too much emotion, too early for Arsenal.

‘To be that desperate and to celebrate that much with half the race still to go, it’s not a good thing.

‘After the Aston Villa game, I can understand how big of a moment it was, but that level of celebration was quite desperate, quite early.

‘There was a lot of celebrations at the end of the game. The emotions are something that’s a negative, it’s not a positive for me in a title race.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The last man we expect to support us is Neville, so it is hardly a surprise that he continues to doubt what we can achieve as a team.

The former full-back loves only Manchester United and will hardly support any other club. But the good thing is that we do not need his support to achieve our goals and our boys don’t even pay attention to him.

WATCH – Arteta “had no doubt we would turn it around” after mid-season blip. “I see ghow much the players want it”…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids