Gary Neville says Arsenal has put the pressure back on Man City

Arsenal’s back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Newcastle United have made them a team to watch again in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners had hit a rough patch in their bid to win the title and dropped points in games against Southampton, West Ham and Liverpool before losing to Manchester City.

Their win against Chelsea was not such a big deal because the Blues are having a terrible season, but Newcastle United were expected to give them a tough game.

The Magpies did, but Arsenal were the better team and showed why they were top of the league standings for such a long time.

After the win, Gary Neville reckoned the Gunners have now put the pressure back on Manchester City.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Arsenal have been wobbling in the last few weeks, they were on the ropes, but they have been able to recover.

“And it means City have to go to Goodison Park and be really serious about that game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Newcastle United showed our boys knew what was at stake in this campaign because the Magpies are having a superb season.

Some people expected Newcastle to beat us and we lost there last season, so even the home side would have been very confident.

However, we secured all the points and could still take the title down to the last game of the season.