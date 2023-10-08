Gary Neville says Arsenal have earned the right to over-celebrate today

Gary Neville, known for his previous criticism of Arsenal’s exuberant celebrations following wins against opponents, has now given the Gunners his blessing to thoroughly enjoy their remarkable victory against Manchester City today.

Neville had been vocal in his critiques of Arsenal’s post-match celebrations during the previous season and had also criticised Mikel Arteta for his touchline behaviour. However, in light of Arsenal’s stunning triumph over the top team from Manchester, he concedes that they have every reason to savour this victory.

The former right-back said on Sky Sports:

“I’ve criticised Arsenal for over-celebrating but not today. That’s a huge moment for them.

“There’s a long, long way to go but that will give them so much confidence.”

Everyone knows how hard it can be to come close to winning a match against Manchester City, which is why this win is big.

We have shown we want to win the league by defeating the holders and we expect our boys to build on this and earn even more significant victories.

For now, we will undoubtedly enjoy this one and go into the international break in the best possible manner.

As Neville added, there is still a long way to go, but this win could be huge at the end of this season.

