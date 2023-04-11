Gary Neville says Arsenal should be proud, but they still won’t win the title

Gary Neville has continually pronounced that Arsenal will falter in the closing weeks of the season, and he anticipates Manchester City will win the title, despite Arsenal being at the top ever since their explosive start to the season.

Arsenal put up a fierce challenge against Liverpool, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday. The Gunners initially took a commanding 2-0 lead, but Jurgen Klopp’s team made a comeback, ultimately resulting in a scintillating end of game, with Arsenal ultimately holding out for a point.

Following the match, Neville shared his insights on SkySports on the ongoing title race between Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and his former mentor Pep Guardiola’s team, admitting that he still believes City will come out on top in the remaining weeks of the season, just as has stated from the beginning.

“This game was absolutely wonderful and we’ve got six more weeks left of this”

“I have thought all the way through that Man City would just edge it.

“I haven’t changed my opinion after today or even altered it slightly, because I still think there will be points dropped from each side, but I think Arsenal will drop more points.

“Mikel Arteta will be proud of his players tonight. I would be proud of them. But he will also know they’ve got a hell of a period coming up.

“They go to Man City, Newcastle, West Ham, they’re all difficult games. City have got some difficult ones too and there will be a lot more moments where Arsenal feel like the whole world is watching them.

“The whole football world was watching them today and they weren’t disappointed. They made a few mistakes, but all in all Arsenal fans should be pretty happy and proud with that.

“This is not a time to lose doubt, you can lose or draw here in any season. This is a terror of a game to have in a title run-in.”

Although it was only our first draw after seven wins, some pessimistic Gooners went into meltdown, saying we had lost the title at Anfield, but considering that we are still six points clear and have won 7 of our last 8 League games before Anfield, I think the doom and gloomers are being a bit too quick with their pessimism….

——————————————————

