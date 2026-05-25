Gary Neville says Arsenal still needs to strengthen this winning squad

Arsenal now have an opportunity to continue competing for the Premier League title and other major honours after finally ending their league trophy drought, which had lasted for two decades. Following the Champions League final, the Gunners are expected to begin preparations for the upcoming season, with several new signings potentially arriving once the transfer window reopens.

The club could also use the opportunity to move on several players who are no longer considered essential to the squad. One of the key areas Arsenal are expected to strengthen is their attack, particularly after concerns regarding their overall goal output despite securing the league title.

Arsenal Expected To Reinforce Their Attack

In recent months, reports have suggested that Arsenal could part ways with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli at the end of the campaign. Should that happen, the club would likely look to bring in players capable of making a stronger impact in the final third.

Defensively, Arsenal appear settled and well organised, while their midfield continues to contain several high-quality options. However, questions remain over whether their attack is currently strong enough to sustain long-term success at the highest level. Their goalscoring numbers throughout the season have led to further debate regarding whether reinforcements are necessary.

Despite Arsenal celebrating a successful campaign, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes there are still areas within the squad that require improvement before next season begins.

Gary Neville Highlights Areas Of Concern

On The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville suggested Arsenal may need to strengthen both their attacking and midfield options to remain competitive across all competitions.

He said: “We’ll start to think about those things nearer the time and do they need another centre forward as back-up to Viktor Gyokeres? Do they need another central midfielder in case Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi aren’t quite there?

“There’s probably a couple of positions that Arsenal will still want to think about but they’ve got a lot of strength in that squad.”