Gary Neville says Arsenal were “sensible” not to have bought a striker in January

Coming into the January transfer window, everyone expected Arsenal to beef up their squad. Most people expected them to recruit a top striker. In certain games leading up to the January transfer window, the Gunners visibly struggled in front of goal and they just did not capitalise on the numerous chances they produced.

Most who pointed out Arsenal’s weaknesses in front of goal would conclude that they need a top striker and will be unstoppable once they get one.

Several elite strikers were linked, including Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Dominic Solanke, and Benjamin Sesko. However, the January transfer window came and went, and no striker was signed.

One may argue that Arsenal’s failure to sign a striker makes them the masters of their own demise, while some Gooners may believe they can still compete for and win the Premier League title despite not signing a great striker.

Gary Neville, speaking on Sky Sports of Arsenal’s quiet winter transfer window, praised the club for being courageous and not succumbing to the pressure to acquire a striker when their finances would not allow it. He applauds Arsenal for not going all out to sign someone who would disrupt their balance and finances when they needed stability.

“I always think we can say it’s a bad window when clubs don’t sign players, but I sometimes think it can be a good window when you don’t have players leave your club and you can have some stability. Sometimes players coming in during January can upset things anyway and destabilise the dressing room,” Neville said.

“Arsenal have been one of the main talking points over the last few months, and them needing to bring in a striker. I think I have said it myself, that at the top of the league, it’s pretty obvious there are games where you have watched Arsenal, and for all their inventive great play, they just don’t punish teams enough. But if that player is not available or if the player that is available is a huge price, which means they will have to blow the wage bill, then I think it’s sensible that the clubs haven’t done business.”

Like many other Gooners, you may have anticipated Arsenal recruiting a quality striker, but they did not. As a supporter, you should trust Mikel Arteta and those in charge to know why they didn’t make a striker signing and think that, whether a marquee striker was signed or not, Mikel Arteta has a capable team to challenge for the league.

Let’s hope Arteta is proven to be ‘sensible’ by the end of the season.

