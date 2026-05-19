Gary Neville says Arsenal’s result could affect Manchester City players

Gary Neville believes Arsenal’s victory over Burnley could have a psychological impact on Manchester City ahead of their crucial Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

City entered the latest round of matches hoping Arsenal would drop points against Burnley, but the Gunners managed to secure a hard-fought 1- 0 victory to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Arsenal Increase Pressure on Manchester City

Arsenal have continued to handle the pressure impressively during the closing stages of the season and once again delivered the result required to maintain control of the title race.

The win against Burnley means the men at the Emirates have now placed further pressure on Manchester City, who must respond with a victory against Bournemouth if they want to keep their title hopes alive going into the final day of the campaign.

Bournemouth also enter the match in strong form and still have important objectives to fight for this season. The Cherries remain in contention to overtake Liverpool and qualify for next season’s Champions League, providing extra motivation ahead of the encounter with City.

As City prepare for the fixture, they find themselves five points behind Arsenal and fully aware that anything other than a win would effectively hand the advantage to the Gunners.

Neville Discusses City’s Mentality

According to Sky Sports, Neville believes Arsenal’s latest result could affect City mentally before they take to the pitch against Bournemouth.

He said:

“From a Man City side, that result can hurt them because it is just two games to go for them and one for Arsenal now.

“They may go to the game tomorrow feeling a little bit disappointed with the result today.”

Neville’s comments underline the pressure surrounding City at this decisive stage of the season, with every result carrying major significance in the battle for the Premier League title.

Arsenal have already completed their task for the week, and now City must respond under increasing scrutiny as the race for the championship approaches its conclusion.

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