Gary Neville says Man City are playing mind games with Arsenal

Gary Neville believes that Manchester City played mind games with their celebrations following their win against Newcastle United at the weekend.

City faced a challenging fixture before Arsenal, with Newcastle notoriously difficult to overcome. Because the Citizens are unlikely to win all of their remaining matches this season, many Arsenal fans may have expected them to stumble in this encounter. However, City secured a 2-1 victory, forcing Arsenal to respond strongly in their subsequent match against Tottenham.

City’s Victory and the Message Sent

It was clear from the celebrations that City players were relieved by the result. At the final whistle, their reactions appeared to send a deliberate message to Arsenal, signalling that the Citizens would remain in contention at the top of the Premier League. While Pep Guardiola may not publicly admit it, Arsenal are aware that City are intent on challenging them for the title. The psychological aspect of such gestures cannot be overlooked, and Neville believes he understands the intent behind the celebrations.

Neville Highlights City’s Threat

As spoken by Gary Neville on his podcast, he said: “Man City are dangerous with the fact they’ve got Marmoush, Haaland, Cherki, Semenyo, Foden. If they can keep the centre-backs fit, they’ve got a chance. The goalkeeper’s good, the manager is exceptional. The celebrations at the end [after Newcastle] from Haaland and Pep Guardiola were meaningful. They were sending a message. That was mind games at play. Pep will say it’s not, but it is.”

Neville’s observations highlight the combination of tactical expertise, strong personnel and psychological strategy that make Manchester City such a formidable opponent. Arsenal must remain focused and resilient, recognising that every match from this stage of the season carries heightened significance. Their performance against Tottenham and subsequent fixtures will be crucial if they are to sustain their lead and respond effectively to City’s challenge both on and off the pitch.