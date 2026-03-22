Gary Neville says Mikel Arteta has a big job to do now

Mikel Arteta believed he would lift his first major trophy since 2020 when he led Arsenal out at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. The occasion represented a significant opportunity for both the manager and his players to reinforce their progress with silverware, particularly given the expectations surrounding the club this season.

There was a sense of optimism among Arsenal supporters before kick-off, with the team showing encouraging form in recent weeks. The prospect of competing for multiple honours had raised the belief that this could be a defining campaign. Arteta, who has been instrumental in reshaping the squad, appeared confident that his side could rise to the occasion and deliver in a high-pressure environment.

First Half Promise Fades

However, after 90 minutes, the Gunners emerged as losers in a contest they largely controlled during the first half, making the outcome particularly painful. Arsenal began the day with aspirations of keeping their quadruple hopes alive, yet those ambitions were ultimately deflated. Despite their strong start, they were simply not good enough to maintain their advantage or convert their dominance into a decisive result.

The contrast between the two sides became increasingly evident as the match progressed. While Arsenal showed composure and intent early on, their inability to sustain that level of performance proved costly. Their opponents, by comparison, demonstrated resilience and patience, waiting for the right moment to assert themselves.

Second Half Reality Check

In the second half, Manchester City took control, displaying a level of composure and mental strength that Arsenal struggled to match. The difference in mentality between the two clubs was clear, and it is likely to concern Arsenal supporters as the season continues. Matches of this magnitude often hinge on psychological fortitude, and City’s ability to rise to the occasion ultimately made the difference.

Arsenal can still salvage their campaign, with the possibility of securing a treble remaining intact. However, Arteta must now refocus his squad quickly to prevent their season from unravelling. Regaining momentum will be crucial in the coming fixtures.

Speaking via the BBC, Gary Neville said:

“What a day for Nico O’Reilly. City needed something to lift them. Pep will be so proud.

“Arsenal has got time to recover and Arteta has a big job to do in the next few weeks.”

This period will be a defining one for Mikel Arteta, who must demonstrate his ability to restore confidence and guide his players back to form in their next match.