Gary Neville says there is still a lot to do despite progress made on Project Restart

Gary Neville has again expressed his opinion over the Premier League’s attempt to restart the competition and get this season completed.

The former Valencia manager has been one of the most outspoken pundits about the restart and he has constantly been bashing the authorities for how they have been going about it.

This time, he is preaching for caution despite the fact that the Premier League teams have returned to training and they have agreed to restart the campaign next month.

He claimed that it was nice that the competition would finally get back underway, however, he added that we need to tread with caution because all isn’t clear just yet.

He finally admitted that the return of the German top flight has been a welcome development that shows that football can restart safely.

‘Initially I was 100 per cent sure, but four or five weeks ago a lack of communication and lack of leadership cast doubt,’ Neville said on Sky Sports’ The Football Show as quoted in the Mail.

‘I thought a big moment was Steve Parish coming out and doing that piece. It was against the grain.

‘He was the first person to come out with any authority and speak with any sense about how and why the game could restart again.

‘I hope and pray everything moves safely throughout the process, we’re not through the woods yet, but it is a huge moment.

‘The Bundesliga has helped and given confidence. Every game will be live and there will be games shown across the country.’

The Premier League will return on the 17th of next month with Arsenal taking on Manchester City in their rescheduled game that couldn’t be played because of the coronavirus outbreak.