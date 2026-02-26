Gary Neville sends a message to all Arsenal fans angry at him

Gary Neville irritated some Arsenal supporters with the way he celebrated Manchester City’s late winner against Liverpool at Anfield, a reaction that quickly drew criticism from fans closely following the title race.

It was a match many Arsenal followers had hoped would see City drop points, particularly given Liverpool’s history of troubling Pep Guardiola’s side on home soil. Despite the Reds enduring a difficult season, they appeared on course for a positive result when they took a 1-0 lead late in the game.

However, City scored twice in quick succession to secure a 2-1 victory, a turnaround that disappointed Arsenal players and supporters alike.

Title race frustration grows

Arsenal’s frustration was compounded when they failed to win their matches against Brentford and Wolves. Those results narrowed the gap at the top of the table and strengthened City’s position in second place.

With the title race intensifying, every moment has been magnified. Neville’s animated celebration of City’s decisive goals was therefore viewed by some Arsenal fans as poorly judged, particularly given the broader implications for their club’s ambitions.

He has since addressed the criticism and rejected suggestions that he wants City to be champions. As quoted by the Metro, Neville said:

‘Arsenal fans are pissed off with me because a couple of weeks ago when City scored two in the last 10 minutes at Anfield, they thought I was over celebrating.

‘That was big, and by the way, Arsenal wobbled a bit a couple of days after, so let’s be clear, it was big.’

Neville clarifies his stance

The discussion continued when Paul Scholes asked Neville whether he would prefer Arsenal to win the title over Manchester City. His reply was emphatic.

‘Of course I would! But everyone wants to see a race. Why would I not want Arsenal to win the league?’

Neville’s comments underline his belief that a competitive contest enhances the Premier League spectacle. While some Arsenal supporters remain unconvinced, he maintains that his reaction reflected the drama of the moment rather than any bias towards City.