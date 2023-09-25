Gary Neville shocks Arsenal fans with his “ambitious prediction” of title race

Some days, things don’t go as planned, and that was the case for us Gooners on Sunday, when we drew 2-2 in the North London Derby. To add insult to injury, our key title challengers, Manchester City (2-0 over Nottingham Forest) and Liverpool (3-0 over West Ham), both won their matchday 6 fixtures and have established gaps between us and them.

Dropping two points to Spurs may be considered a setback to our title hopes, but Gary Neville is sure that the 2023–24 league is ours to lose.

The former Manchester United defender insinuates that the fact that we are not allowing more goals than last season and have seen fewer shots on target against us means we are defensively stronger, making us in a good position for the title race.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the North London derby 2-2 draw, Neville said, “Last season, I think they [Arsenal] proved everybody wrong by how close they got, and they were pushing City all the way till the very end.

“Arsenal, I think I have them as title winners this season, which is an ambitious prediction. I just feel there’s something here. They’ve stopped conceding goals, and they’ve only had 10 shots on target against them this season.”

We need to win the Premier League this season, and Neville’s assertions indicate that our defence is the one that will do it. His words marry with Alex Ferguson’s famous quote, “Attack wins games; defence wins titles.”

Hopefully, William Saliba, Gabriel, White, and Zinchenko will be injury-free this season, and Arteta’s decision on who between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale should start consistently at goal turns out to be the correct one.

