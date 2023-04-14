Who has the best midfield this season? Gary Neville shows his anti-Arsenal bias once again

Arsenal’s midfield is probably the best; who says not? Gary Neville of course!

Arsenal has been on another level this season; they have been the better side, and their position at the top of the league is not due to pure luck, but to their excellent performances throughout the season.

Given how good they have been, we would consider them to have the best of anything, like the best in offence, midfield, or defence. Let’s leave determining the position Arsenal are best at for another day. For today, we may try to make sense of what Gary Neville has said about the midfielder unit he rates highly in the Premier League.

Neville told the OverlapYoutube Channel that Manchester City had the finest midfield in his opinion, with Chelsea coming in second. Neville said, “I thought the midfield three of Fernandez, Kovacic, and I’ve forgotten the other one now. Kante.

“N’Golo Kante, I thought that is behind City’s of Rodri, (Kevin) De Bruyne and (Ilkay) Gundogan, probably the best midfield I’ve seen all season as a three; they were fantastic as a three (against Liverpool last week).”

Given how good this Arsenal midfield of Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey has been, how can they not be the best? It’s understandable to put the Man City midfield (Rodri, De Bruyne, and Gundogan) ahead of Arsenal’s this season, but no other midfield trio has outperformed the Gunners.

If you want to judge a midfield unit’s quality, I believe you should evaluate the output and contributions of the midfield; it is just unfair to analyse individual brilliance and the price tag some midfielders were recruited for.

This season, Chelsea’s midfield cannot be better than Arsenal’s, and I know many people who would agree with me. If we were talking about individual midfielder excellence, Liverpool’s, with Thiago Alacantra, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson, would be among the greatest, but without a collective effort, the Reds midfield has been the worst this season.

We may debate who has the best midfield between Manchester City and Arsenal, but claiming that the other team’s midfield is better than Arsenal is disrespectful to how spirited the Arsenal midfield has been as a unit in this campaign.

