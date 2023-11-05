Gary Neville slams Arsenal’s coach for screaming at Leandro Trossard

Arsenal’s set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover, was frustrated with Leandro Trossard during the Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Newcastle United yesterday.

Arsenal was struggling to get back into the game after going behind and consistently mounted pressure on Newcastle United.

This led to several corner kicks, and fans hoped they would convert them, but Trossard’s deliveries were not up to par.

Jover was seen shouting at the Belgian during those heated moments, and Gary Neville has criticised him for his reaction.

The former Manchester United player believes the coach should have remained calm and trusted the player to deliver after the work they did in training.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘It was driving me crazy,

‘The set-piece coach down here, he was doing my head in as well.

‘He was screaming on like crazy like he was the manager. I’m not sure that helps. He’s screaming on at Trossard who was taking the set-pieces… sit down, he knows what to do, you’ve gone through it in the week, it’s up on the board in the dressing room before the game, and you’ve told him three, four times.

‘To me it felt like he was putting more pressure on Trossard taking the corners, which, to be fair, Trossard didn’t handle because his corners were appalling.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Yesterday’s game was frustrating for us and even fans did not like the balls Trossard was sending into the Newcastle area.

Jover probably did too much, but we will take whatever a coach does to help the team secure a win or a point.

