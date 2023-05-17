Gary Neville slams leading Arsenal players for not doing their jobs and over celebrating

The Gunners topped the Premier League table for much of this season, but they still fell short in their bid to win the title.

Mikel Arteta’s men had started the term hoping to make the top four but found themselves leading the standings after several games.

They made the most of it and the fans started to dream of an unlikely title win, but Manchester City has had a better season and will win the title.

The Gunners lack experience in winning the title, but they have some experienced players in their squad, like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Granit Xhaka, but these players let them down reckons Neville.

The Sky Sports pundit said as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘The over-celebration against Villa, Zinchenko after Bournemouth, you want leaders in the team to spread composure and lift the anxiety.

‘There’s an element of emotion, Xhaka at Anfield, Partey’s form dropping off, and from that it’s become tough for them mentally.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League requires serious leadership and we did not have enough in our squad in this campaign.

We expect the players to learn from this and do much better if they are to challenge again next season.