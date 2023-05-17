Gary Neville slams leading Arsenal players for not doing their jobs and over celebrating

The Gunners topped the Premier League table for much of this season, but they still fell short in their bid to win the title.
Mikel Arteta’s men had started the term hoping to make the top four but found themselves leading the standings after several games.
They made the most of it and the fans started to dream of an unlikely title win, but Manchester City has had a better season and will win the title.
The Gunners lack experience in winning the title, but they have some experienced players in their squad, like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Granit Xhaka, but these players let them down reckons Neville.
The Sky Sports pundit said as quoted by The Daily Mail:
‘The over-celebration against Villa, Zinchenko after Bournemouth, you want leaders in the team to spread composure and lift the anxiety.
‘There’s an element of emotion, Xhaka at Anfield, Partey’s form dropping off, and from that it’s become tough for them mentally.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Winning the Premier League requires serious leadership and we did not have enough in our squad in this campaign.
We expect the players to learn from this and do much better if they are to challenge again next season.
Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “Individually we were below par”
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I would slam Gary Neville for not doing his job at Valencia and never having anything to celebrate. Put up or shut up, son!
I disagree with Neville regarding what has been quoted above
I have no problem with Zinchenko urging the team on or celebrating wins. What are they supposed to do? Cry or miserably leave the field?
It’s becoming increasingly clear that winning the premier league is extremely difficult for teams that don’t have oodles of money to begin with. ManC took a while to get there and were in a position to poach the best. Chelsea are another example that went from almost a standing start to winning.
Once that position has been reached the team have become experienced overnight. Winners.
I cannot dismiss the FACup win but in truth it’s not the Premier League. Until the arrival of Jesus and Zinchenko this season, there has not been that level of winning mentality in the team. Xhaka as an example is experienced due to age and international status but he hasn’t won at the highest level. There really isn’t a big enough list at Arsenal who have been there before.
When Arsenal taste that long awaited league win next season 🤞🤞 then self belief will flow. I’ll add some more crossed fingers 🤞 🤞🤞
I’m not sure I agree about the over celebrating, though I did find it odd at times, however, I do agree with the point about needing to transmit calm – we did lack that. Our usually extremely careful and intelligent possession game became more erratic towards the end of the season due to drops of form by players like partey and zinchenko (and odegaard, though to a much lesser extent imo), who are usually so reliable, and I think Jesus’s dropping into midfield gave off a feeling of desperation as well.