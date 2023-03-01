Gary Neville still believes Arsenal will finish behind Man Utd

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville still believes Arsenal will finish behind the Red Devils this season.

The Gunners have been tipped to win the Premier League as they spend much of the term at the top of the standings.

However, Manchester City is following them closely and United is also having a good season.

The resurgent Erik Ten Hag’s team has won the Carabao Cup and could still clinch three more titles.

Most people believe the worst-case scenario would be Arsenal finishing the season in second place behind City.

But Neville believes the Gunners will finish behind United in 3rd place despite spending the most time at the summit so far.

He told The Overlap: ‘That’s my inkling earlier in the season, what normally happens is one team gets so close they realise they can’t win it and then they just go like that in the last two or three games.

‘You lose two games and then all of a sudden someone else goes above you. I thought City would win the league and United would finish second two or three months ago.

‘To be fair, I’m not going to change my mind on it. I still think City are going to win the league even though Arsenal, the closer it gets… but 14 games is still a long way to go. I still think United will finish second.’

Neville is allowed to make his prediction and stick by it, but it does not change the fact we are favourites at this stage of the season.

The league term is not over yet, but if we keep winning, we will be champions at the end.

