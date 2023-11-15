Gary Neville still expects Arsenal to win the Premier League

Gary Neville insists Arsenal still has a chance of winning the Premier League this season despite trailing Manchester City.

The Gunners are looking to be crowned champions for the first time in two decades and came close to achieving that last term.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had a good start to this term and is expected to continue doing well as the campaign continues.

But they have had several setbacks, which saw some question their ability to win the title.

Gary Neville has watched their ups and downs, but he insists the Gunners can still be the champions of England at the end of this campaign.

‘I think that Arsenal can win the league this season.’ He said on the Stick to Football podcast.

‘Despite starting slow, the football will come, the football that we saw from them last season.

‘The fact that they’ve started a little bit slower, I never think is a bad thing, they’re sat there in the pack behind [top].’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have faced some setbacks in this campaign, but overall, we have made a good start to the season and should maintain it.

Our players worked hard last season, and they understand the level of sacrifice needed to win the league this term.

To achieve success, we need to find some consistency and win most of our games. This will put us in a good position to clinch the league title if Manchester City falters.

