Gary Neville suggests why Raheem Sterling is struggling and its not good news

Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal in the final hours of the summer transfer window from Chelsea. The Gunners snapped him up on loan for the remainder of the term as they looked to strengthen their attack. Mikel Arteta had worked with Sterling during his time at Manchester City, where the Englishman was in fantastic form, but his move to Chelsea did not turn out as expected. This explains why the Blues were willing to send him to Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.

Sterling has not played enough at Arsenal to make a significant impact, as he has not yet proven to be better than the players above him in the pecking order. The Gunners are now facing an injury crisis, and with key players sidelined, they will need Sterling to step up and deliver. However, Gary Neville, speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, does not believe Sterling has much room for improvement at this stage in his career. He explained:

“I think when a quick player, say Michael Owen or Raheem Sterling start at the age of 16, 17, and they get to sort of like late 20s, 30, they’ve already played a full career. So you think why they are like they are now is because most players come in when they are like 19, 20, and they play to the 34, and you see a deterioration, they are actually in their bodies 34 already.”

Sterling’s career trajectory and his current form have led many to question whether he still has the ability to improve at Arsenal. With the Gunners relying on him more than ever due to the injury crisis, his performances in the coming games will be crucial to determine if he can offer anything more to the team. Arsenal fans will be hoping that Sterling can rediscover some of his best form and prove Neville wrong by showing that he still has much to offer.

As the season progresses, it will become clearer whether there is hope for Sterling to improve and make a meaningful contribution to Arsenal’s push for trophies. The coming weeks will be vital in shaping his future at the club, with Arsenal hoping to see the best version of the experienced winger they signed on loan.