Gary Neville thinks Arsenal should be boosted by Man City’s bad form “There’s NO excuses now”

What a weekend! Arsenal gets back to winning ways, and Manchester City continues to lose.

Before the break, Arsenal were in their worst league form in a while; they didn’t win their last 4 games with 2 draws (Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool, Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal) and 2 losses (Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal, Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal).

These results should have eliminated them from the title race, but they didn’t. It didn’t because of these results:

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester City

Brighton 2-1 Manchester City

Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham

Given Arsenal’s form prior to the break, if Manchester City had won these games as they should have on paper, our Gunners would have undoubtedly been eliminated from the title race.

That said, Arsenal seem to have regained their form, or at least that’s what their top performance versus Nottingham Forest, beating the Nuno Espirito Santo-led side 3-0, suggested.

While Arsenal managed to shake off their poor form, Manchester City (our previously expected main title rivals) were schooled by the Tottenham Hotspurs. Our boisterous neighbors successfully scored four goals against City, securing a significant victory over a Manchester City team that found it difficult to match their level of intensity.

Looking at the PL table, Cityzens are only a point ahead of our Gunners. For now, Arsenal must avoid dropping points to keep the point gap from growing.

Speaking on Sky Sports, pundit Gary Neville stated of Manchester City’s current drop in form: “If you’re Arsenal or Liverpool, you must feel there’s NO excuses now. I’m looking more at Arsenal with that statement. This was Arsenal’s season if it wasn’t going to be City’s.”

Arsenal needs to use City’s decline in performance as motivation; they need to keep them on their toes by pulling off one of those legendary winning runs as they look to close the gap with league leaders Liverpool, who deserve serious consideration.

Daniel O

