Gary Neville thinks Arsenal should worry about only Man City in title race

Aston Villa have won their last ten matches, making them the most in form team in the Premier League at present. The Villans currently sit just three points behind Arsenal in the league table, signalling the threat they pose to the Gunners in the title race. Their consistent winning run has highlighted the strength of the squad and the impact of their experienced manager, and Arsenal will need to remain vigilant when facing them.
Despite Villa’s impressive form, the closest challengers to Arsenal at the top remains Manchester City. The Citizens are widely regarded as one of the primary contenders for the title, and their experience in winning league crowns over recent years gives them a significant edge. Mikel Arteta is also familiar with City’s approach, having been part of their coaching setup as an assistant manager, which offers him insight into what to expect from his former employers.
Villa’s form versus title favourites
Villa’s recent performances, including a victory over Arsenal, have drawn attention and admiration. However, there is debate over whether their current form is sustainable enough to carry them through to the end of the season. While their manager has orchestrated a strong run, sustaining such levels across a full campaign remains a significant challenge.
Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has expressed his views on Villa’s chances, speaking as quoted by Mirror Football. He said, “Aston Villa are there and should be respected but they’re not going to win the league.
“I would be amazed if that happened. A lot would have to go wrong for Arsenal and Man City for Aston Villa to win the league. The league is bizarre, I mean not the top two, but beneath it. You’re not quite sure what to make of the other teams.”
Title race outlook
Neville’s comments underline the perception that while Villa’s achievements are impressive, the title race is likely to remain a contest primarily between Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa’s challenge, though formidable in the short term, may not be sustainable across the entirety of the season. For Arsenal, the priority remains maintaining consistency at the top while being mindful of the threats posed by teams such as Villa in their pursuit of the Premier League crown.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
On current form Villa have an excellent chance to go top and they along with City are a team to be worried about.
It would be silly to write off Villa. Things are going very well for them.
Everyone said the same about Leicester.who managed to.keeo their main 12/13 together
If Villa do the same and don’t have 2 or 3 key injuries then no reason why they can’t. keep their run going
COYG .. hoping our players tonight really use the opportunity to push for PL.minutes by putting on a great show
Villa aren’t actually playing that well though – they are a very good side with very good players, but I don’t see them maintaining the level consistently enough to actually win the title. Rodgers is making them look better than they are ATM, not unlike Bale did for spurs at times, imo. City are the only side who’ve looked brilliant often enough for me to me worried about atm.
Leicester, by contrast players brilliantly well consistently – they also had three players who were at a world class level imo in kante, Mahrez and vardy. Completely different to this villa team – and I distinctly remember thinking Leicester could win the title that year quite early on, after they passed a couple of tests against big teams.
“Leicester, by contrast played* brilliantly…”