Gary Neville thinks Arsenal should worry about only Man City in title race

Aston Villa have won their last ten matches, making them the most in form team in the Premier League at present. The Villans currently sit just three points behind Arsenal in the league table, signalling the threat they pose to the Gunners in the title race. Their consistent winning run has highlighted the strength of the squad and the impact of their experienced manager, and Arsenal will need to remain vigilant when facing them.

Despite Villa’s impressive form, the closest challengers to Arsenal at the top remains Manchester City. The Citizens are widely regarded as one of the primary contenders for the title, and their experience in winning league crowns over recent years gives them a significant edge. Mikel Arteta is also familiar with City’s approach, having been part of their coaching setup as an assistant manager, which offers him insight into what to expect from his former employers.

Villa’s form versus title favourites

Villa’s recent performances, including a victory over Arsenal, have drawn attention and admiration. However, there is debate over whether their current form is sustainable enough to carry them through to the end of the season. While their manager has orchestrated a strong run, sustaining such levels across a full campaign remains a significant challenge.

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has expressed his views on Villa’s chances, speaking as quoted by Mirror Football. He said, “Aston Villa are there and should be respected but they’re not going to win the league.

“I would be amazed if that happened. A lot would have to go wrong for Arsenal and Man City for Aston Villa to win the league. The league is bizarre, I mean not the top two, but beneath it. You’re not quite sure what to make of the other teams.”

Title race outlook

Neville’s comments underline the perception that while Villa’s achievements are impressive, the title race is likely to remain a contest primarily between Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa’s challenge, though formidable in the short term, may not be sustainable across the entirety of the season. For Arsenal, the priority remains maintaining consistency at the top while being mindful of the threats posed by teams such as Villa in their pursuit of the Premier League crown.