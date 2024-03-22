Gary Neville thinks Southgate will move Declan Rice further upfield

Gary Neville speaks on how Southgate could use Rice and Mainoo

England are away on international duty at the moment and look set to face Brazil and Belgium in international friendly games to get themselves ready for the 2024 Euro’s and help Garreth Southgate pick his team for the upcoming tournament.

Obviously we have some first team players away with England with Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Declan Rice all being called up to play for their country and Declan Rice may have a new midfield partner to link up with, after Manchester United’s teenage superstar Kobbie Mainoo received his first call up for the senior squad at international level.

It’s not secret that this 18-year-old has a lot of talent and after such a short time playing first team football, it says a lot that Southgate has chosen to bring the youngster with him on international duty. Mainoo can play as either an 8 or a 6 in the midfield and thrives off dribbling the ball forward and weaving in and out of players paths.

This could be a massive boost for England if the youngster is paired up with the likes of Bellingham and our own Declan Rice. Making what could be a formidable midfield for the future and I hard trio to get past.

Ex-England and Manchester United legend Gary Nevile spoke on his YouTube channel “Stick To Football by The Overlap” about how he thinks Southgate could use Mainoo and Rice to make a strong midfield duo and give Mainoo somewhat of a “Jorginho role” and said this “‘I think when Southgate watches Rice [for Arsenal] and how Rice has been freed by Jorginho, I wonder whether he’s brought Mainoo in to sit there and have Bellingham and Rice in front.

“Because they’ll both get back and, to be fair, look after him. I wonder if [Southgate] is thinking, Well he can handle the ball, the kid” – he’s unbelievable on the ball. And then you just throw Rice forward one, because I think Rice isn’t the best at receiving it in tight areas with his back to play.”

“I think he’s better when he’s actually facing the play and running forward. I think Mainoo can receive it in those little areas, so having him there [in the deepest role] with the other two ahead, is maybe what [Southgate] is looking at.’

Roy Keane agreed and added “Rice has always had more in his locker than that sitting role. He can definitely play in a more advanced position.”

Personally, I think that’s exactly how Mainoo and Rice will be used, switching between positions to give England more freedom and security in the midfield, making what could be the strongest and most fluid midfield we’ve seen in an England team for years.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

