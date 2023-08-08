Gary Neville thinks that Kai Havertz could be a “Major player” for Arsenal

Kai Havertz may not have scored when spearheading Arsenal’s assault in the Community Shield on Sunday, but he certainly drew a lot of attention. Mikel Arteta was satisfied with what he saw from the ex-Blue, implying that he saw what he saw when he considered bringing him on board.

Other than the Arsenal manager, Gary Neville believes the German will thrive at the Emirates. Speaking on the Overlap, the ex-Manchester United star expressed his admiration for the Gunner as a player who, in his opinion, is a 20-goal forward in a good attacking side, such as Arsenal, and suggested that Mauricio Pochettino should have worked with him and may regret letting him go.

“I like Havertz as a player,” said Neville. “I think Havertz was underachieving at Chelsea.”

“I think Havertz is a very good player. I think, at Arsenal, he’ll be a lot better than he was at Chelsea. I’m surprised Pochettino let him go; I thought he would want to work with him.”

“I think he can get to 15 or 20 goals in the right team. Those missed chances, if he’s getting them all the time, that confidence comes, that calmness and assuredness, and all of a sudden his goals go from nine to 18, and suddenly you’re talking about a major player,” he added.

Much has been said about Havertz’s move to Arsenal, with the hope being that Mikel Arteta, like he did with Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksander Zinchenko, can bring out the best in him.

The Arsenal fans don’t seem to have taken to the ex-Chelsea multiple medal winner, but hopefully that will change as the season progresses….

