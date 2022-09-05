Gary Neville tips Arsenal for another a top-four struggle

Gary Neville has predicted his top four by the end of the 2022/2023 season, and he believes Arsenal will compete with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea for the last Champions League spot.

The Gunners came close to finishing inside the Premier League’s top four last season, but Tottenham earned the final UCL spot.

Manchester United finished below the Gunners, but the Red Devils have looked resurgent in recent weeks.

This means the competition for a Champions League spot is fiercer than in previous campaigns, and Arsenal must know this.

They have started this season well and won their opening five league games before being beaten by Manchester United yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s side should bounce back in their next league game, but they might now begin to struggle, and Neville predicts they will not be in a title race, instead, they will be in a top-four scrap.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘I think City, Liverpool and Tottenham will finish in the top three. I think Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United… it’s a big battle. I think United will struggle to get into the top four, personally.’

Considering that the season has just started, and we just lost our first fixture, it is understandable that Neville believes we would scrap for a place inside the top four.

However, we must stay focused on winning one game at a time, and we should be fine.

Arteta: ‘Arsenal need to play with more courage’

