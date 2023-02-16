Gary Neville trolls Arsenal after they lose top spot

Gary Neville enjoyed watching Arsenal lose to Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday.

Although the Gunners have a game in hand, they have temporarily lost the top spot to City and have been on a poor run of form.

The Gunners have now won none of their last three league games, losing two and would now be desperate to get back to winning ways and regain the top spot.

As the match went on, Neville trolled Arsenal on Twitter, including claiming their penalty was not worth the call.

In one of his tweets, the former England right-back wrote:

“So surprised how Arsenal have been second half! Looks too much for them! 20mins to show up!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neville has been one of our major doubters and he would have enjoyed watching us struggle in that game.

Our players must be prepared to show the pundit we have the mentality to keep winning matches by returning to winning ways when we next step on the pitch.

Everyone expected the game against City to be tough because they are league champions for a reason.

There will be easier games and if our players can click into top gear as they did at the start of the season, we will begin to win matches again.

