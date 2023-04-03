Gary Neville updates his Premier League prediction

Gary Neville is one pundit who still doubts Arsenal can win the Premier League this season even though Mikel Arteta’s side has been in brilliant form.

The Englishman won numerous titles with Manchester United in his playing days and knows what it means to reach that level of success.

Arsenal is having a great season and the Gunners are desperate to end their two-decade wait to win the league.

Arteta’s men have continued to show they have the required mentality to be champions, but City has continued to chase them down.

The defending champions are still favourites to most fans and pundits and Neville believes Arsenal are still behind City in the list of favourites.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘Arsenal are in an unbelievable position, they have real confidence, its about staying clear of injuries and keeping that form going.

‘I still think City will do it as they have that bit more experience, it is 50/50. I was certain about six weeks ago and thought Arsenal would drop points but I think City will still do it. ‘

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League is tough, as everyone knows, but it is achievable and our players are showing they want it.

That hunger for success is not enough, but it is needed to achieve success and we seem to have it in abundance now.

The remaining games of the season will further test us to see if we have what it takes to defeat City and triumph.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids