Gary Neville urges Arsenal to solve a major new problem

Arsenal has struggled to keep clean sheets in recent weeks after a solid start to the season at the back and Gary Neville believes it could be a problem for them.

The Gunners started this season so well at the back, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes being praised as the best defensive pairing in the Premier League.

However, in recent weeks, the team has been breached easily, with Saliba struggling in the game against Brentford.

This puts them in a position to concede goals when they step on the pitch and Neville believes clubs will now think they can earn a result against them when both sides meet.

He said on his Sky Sports podcast: “One thing I would say though is that Arsenal have conceded 12 goals in the last six games.

“One of the traits of a run-in is if you’re conceding goals and teams think they have a chance of scoring, it’s very difficult to win a league, it really is.

“They just need to watch that. This weekend will give them confidence and if they can get back to some clean sheets that will be really important.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping clean sheets helped us gain some ground in the first half of the season and not conceding goals is one of the best ways to end a term successfully.

Our players must know this and everyone on the team must work hard to help us get a few more clean sheets before the season ends.

