Gary Neville warns Arsenal about the dangers of not ending their trophy drought

Gary Neville has warned Arsenal that they risk being forgotten if they fail to win trophies.

The Gunners have shown significant improvement over the past three Premier League seasons, but they have fallen short of winning the title.

While Mikel Arteta’s side has been playing well, setting records and building unbeaten streaks, they have yet to claim the Premier League crown.

This is largely due to their inability to surpass Manchester City. This weekend offers Arsenal a chance to temporarily overtake the defending champions at the top of the table.

If Arsenal wins the upcoming clash, they will become league leaders, but a loss could allow City to extend their lead to five points over Arteta’s men.

Though the outcome of this fixture may not determine the season’s final standings, Neville believes that despite Arsenal’s impressive performances, they will be forgotten if they don’t win silverware.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘If this superb Arsenal team doesn’t win the Premier League or the Champions League then they can forget about going down in history.

‘That’s harsh but the reality of elite sport. No one will fondly recall the magnificence of William Saliba and Gabriel at the back, the brilliance of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, David Raya’s extraordinary saves or the incision of Bukayo Saka up front. There will be no Netflix documentaries. They will never be feted or admired. They will be dismissed as nearly men.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will only truly be remembered if we win trophies, and we need to start winning them this season.

