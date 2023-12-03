Gary O’Neil accuses Arsenal of time wasting against his team

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has accused Arsenal of time-wasting after the Gunners defeated his side 2-1 yesterday.

Despite a challenging start to the game, Wolves significantly improved after the break and aimed for a draw in the closing stages of the match. However, Arsenal effectively managed the game, securing the win and maintaining their position at the top of the league table.

O’Neil expressed his frustration with the slow pace of the fixture during the closing stages and mentioned his surprise at what he perceived as Arsenal’s time-wasting tactics.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘So it just felt they (referee Peter Bankes) could have managed the time better for us and we could have got all the allotted time.

‘I think the ball was out of play for so much of that sort of last six minutes that we got. I felt some should have been added on time.

‘Sometimes you don’t expect Arsenal to be time-wasting but I am sure if we had taken as long over some of the throws and restarts away at the Emirates we would have been receiving yellow cards.

‘No criticism of Arsenal, if it was me I would’ve had my team taking their time at that moment as well.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is not a surprise that O’Neil has said this, but it also does not make it true and we did manage the game well.

His comments will not take away the credit from our players for having an impressive game, as most of them were in good shape.

But in our next games, we have to score more goals earlier and make the game safer.